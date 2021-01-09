Freeze Watch in effect for 2 Central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. – Freezing temperatures are on the way for Sunday morning in Central Florida.

There is a freeze watch in effect currently for Marion County and Flagler County through Sunday morning. That watch will likely be upgraded to a warning by Sunday.

We are pinpointing a front as it moved through Central Florida on Friday.

This front will bring a cool down for the weekend.

Expect a high of only 60 degrees on Saturday, meaning most of the day will be in the 40s and 50s. Expect low and mid-60s on Sunday with no rain all weekend long.

Today in Orlando we had a high temperature of 68 degrees. The record high for today is 86 degrees set back in 1936.

Early this morning we had .16 inches of rain putting our deficit at .43 inches of rain since 1 January.

The average high in Orlando is 71°. The average low is 49°. Expect temperatures to dip into the 30s and 40s tonight with a freeze warning likely in effect by Sunday morning. That warning is in effect for Flagler county and for Marion County.