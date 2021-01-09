Frost and freeze return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday will be chilly, but it will turn cold again Saturday night. Clouds will be locked in for the first half of Saturday before sunshine gradually increases Saturday afternoon. The sunshine, however will be deceptive as temperatures will be in the 50s most of the afternoon. Highs top out around 60 with a continued breeze of about 10-15 mph.

Saturday forecast

The wind will gradually subside a bit after the sun goes down allowing temperatures to fall quickly overnight. A frost will be possible across most of Central Florida, especially for wind-protected areas. A freeze, temperatures falling to or below 32 degrees, will be possible northwest of Orlando.

Frost potential Sunday morning

Cover up or bring in any sensitive plants as the frost/freeze can damage or kill them.

Temperatures remain cool Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

A short-lived warming trend returns Monday with highs in the mid 70s.

Beach forecast:

Dangerous beach conditions Saturday.

With highs only in the upper 50s Saturday, it’s not the best beach day, but if your plans take you to the ocean watch out for rip currents. There will be a high risk for rip currents through at least Saturday afternoon.