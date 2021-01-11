Orlando area warms into 70s after cold weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a brisk and downright cold weekend across Central Florida, we’ll see temperatures bounce back Monday.

Orlando will reach a high near 74 degrees. The average high on this date is 71. The record high is 86, set in 1972.

The overnight low will be in the upper 50s.

We’ll stay in the mid-70s for highs Tuesday, but another front moves in by mid-week.

That front will drop temperatures into the 60s for the rest of the week and the weekend.

We will have a reinforcing cool front that will keep temperatures in the low 60s for the weekend.

The overnight low early Sunday could be in the upper 30s.