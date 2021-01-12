Enjoy the day, but more cool air is on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing the approach of a new front across Central Florida.

Ahead of the front on Tuesday, expect plenty of clouds, but temperatures will warm into the low 70s for highs.

In Orlando, we can expect a high temperature of 72. The average high in Orlando on this date is 71. The record high is 86, set last year.

High temperatures will be in the 60s the rest of the week.

Expect only minimal rain chances at 20% on Wednesday.

We will remain in the 60s through the weekend and for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.