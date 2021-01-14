Sunny, brisk days on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now the a front has moved through Central Florida, there is rain to the south, but we will see cooler, drier air.

Orlando will reach a high in the mid-60s on Thursday. The average high on this date is 71. The record high is 86, set in 1972.

Expect more sunshine than we’ve seen in a little while, although there’s a dense fog advisory in effect until 8 a.m. in Marion County.

Friday’s high will be in the upper 60s.

The weekend will be dry, but the high on Saturday will be around 62 degrees. Overnight lows early Sunday will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday’s high will be in the low 60s, too.

The 70s return next week.