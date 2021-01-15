Cool start leads to nice day, but 30s are on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – The theme of the winter thus far has no doubt been the ups and downs in the temperature department. Central Florida will once again feel the quick turnaround over the weekend.

Temperatures rebound Friday with the help of a breezy southwest wind. Gusts at times will top 20mph. Sunshine will be out to start, but clouds gradually increase as another cold front approaches the Sunshine State. High temperatures return to the low to mid-70s.

Highs Friday

A few showers will be possible around dinner time and through the evening as the cold front moves through.

Future radar Friday

Clouds will be around to start the weekend, but sunshine breaks out by Saturday afternoon. The wind will stay gusty through Saturday evening.

Winds will back off by early Sunday, allowing for patchy frost to develop west of I-95. Most of Central Florida will wake up to temperatures in the 30s.

Temperatures Sunday morning. Frost is possible west of I-95.

Clouds build back in by Sunday afternoon, helping to keep the chilly air around.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will struggle to climb out of the 50s.

Weekend forecast

Monday will remain cool before another warmup toward the end of the work week.