Colder air moves in Saturday with frost possible Sunday morning

Temps could drop into the 30s on Sunday in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunshine returns by Saturday afternoon, but it will be a blustery sunshine. Winds will gust up to 25 mph an hour at times through the early evening. Even with abundant sunshine, temperatures only top out in the low 60s.

Wind Saturday

Winds will relax late Saturday evening allowing for temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost will be possible west of I-95 with the best chance north of Orlando into Lake, interior Volusia and Marion counties. Cover any sensitive plants to prevent damage.

Frost potential Sunday morning

Sunshine will help to burn off the frost early Sunday, but clouds are quick to return by the early afternoon. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s.

Future clouds

A sun cloud mix returns for Martin Luther King Jr. day Monday with highs in the upper 60s. A big warming trend arrives by the middle of next week.