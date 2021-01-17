Cold Sunday, but a big warm up is coming

ORLANDO, Fla. – There will be a short time to see the sun Sunday before clouds quickly go on the increase. Areas northwest of I-4 will have a better chance to hang onto some sun into the afternoon, but most of Central Florida will be locked in a chilly overcast.

Highs Sunday

Highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s Sunday afternoon. A few low 60s will be possible along the coast and where there will be a little more sun well north of Orlando.

A stray shower is possible south of Orlando Monday, but sunshine will increase through Martin Luther King Jr. day. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Martin Luther King Jr. day forecast

Temperatures gradually warm through the middle of the week before most of Central Florida flirts with 80 degrees by the end of the week.