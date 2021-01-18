Chill out, it’s going to warm up -- later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is experiencing much cooler air Monday morning behind a front.

Many areas are starting off in the 40s and 50s, with some 30s in northern zones.

There is a freeze warning in effect for western Marion County until 8 a.m. Tuesday. A freeze warning means temperatures will drop close to, if not below, freezing for several hours.

Expect a high in the mid-60s in Orlando on Monday. The average high on this date is 71. The record high is 86, set in 1943.

Overnight lows will range from the 30s to upper 40s.

Highs will be in the upper 60s on Tuesday.

By the middle of the week, temperatures will be in the 70s, climbing near 80 on Friday.