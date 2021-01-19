Central Florida wakes up to freeze warning, frost advisory

Buster and Biscuit (in camo hoodies) trying to keep warm with a friend.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect across Central Florida as cold air envelops the region. But it won’t last long.

There are frost advisories in effect until 8 a.m. for inland Volusia and Flagler counties, northern Lake County, all of Sumter County and a large part of Marion County.

There is a freeze warning in effect until 8 a.m. in western Marion. A freeze warning means temperatures will be at or below freezing for several hours.

Highs will gradually warm into the mid- to upper 60s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 71. The record high is 86, set in 1925.

Expect highs in the low and mid-70s in the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be near 80 by Friday.

Rain chances will hold off until the weekend. Even then, the chance of rain is very slim.