Here comes the nice weather you’ve been waiting for

ORLANDO, Fla. – With dry air in place behind a front, we are starting off Wednesday on the cool side in Central Florida.

Expect high temperatures, however, to climb into the mid-70s later in the day. The average high in Orlando on this date is 71. The record high is 87, set in 1963.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday’s highs will also be in the mid-70s. Lows will be in the mid-50s through the weekend.

We will warm to a high near 80 on Friday, with slight rain chances.

Expect mid-70s for highs through the weekend.