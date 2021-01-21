Wonderful weather flows into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday started milder than the past several days, and the afternoon will downright beautiful.

Orlando will reach a high in the mid-70s. The average high on this date is 71. The record high on this date is 87, set in 1963.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Expect highs near 80 degrees on Friday.

Slight rain chances at 20% roll in by Saturday, with highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures rebound to the mid- to upper 70s on Sunday.

As of now, it looks like next workweek will start in the 80s, with a cooldown later next week.