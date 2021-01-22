What. A. Weekend. Sunny skies and 70s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We enjoyed a milder start across Central Florida on Friday, with many areas in the upper 50s.

Highs will reach the mid- to upper 70s Friday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 71. The record high is 87, set in 1929.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday’s high will be in the low to mid-70s.

Expect temperatures near 80 on Sunday.

Rain chances are slim over the weekend.

Next week, we will be in the 80s.

Orlando officially received no rain Thursday, putting the city’s yearly rain deficit at 1.36 inches.