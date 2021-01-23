Short-lived cool down Saturday before spring-like warmth arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday features a forecast that really depends upon where you live. A slow-moving cold front will gradually push through Central Florida Saturday. As it moves from north to south, clouds will go on the increase and slightly cooler air will trickle in.

Areas north of Orlando will start off with more clouds, but those clouds will increase as the day goes on for Orlando and areas south. Since the front will take longer to arrive south of Orlando, temperatures will climb back into the mid 70s. Temperatures will be held to the 60s north of Orlando.

A few showers will be possible under mostly cloudy skies Saturday, but a lot of the region will stay dry.

Temperatures warm into the middle of next week

Everyone warms up Sunday ahead of a spring-like warmth through the middle of next week. Another cold front moves in Thursday to remind Central Florida it is in fact still January.