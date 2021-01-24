Atmospheric river could bring feet of snow to Sierra Nevada mountains this week

ORLANDO, Fl – It’s a snow lovers dream. The Sierra Nevada mountains are about to get pummeled with powder through the end of the week. A series of storms will ride down the West Coast of the U.S. bringing lower elevation rain and heavy mountain snow to California. The most significant of the disturbances arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday.

An atmospheric river (narrow green stripe) will set up on the West Coast of the U.S. by the middle of the week producing heavy rain and mountain snow for much of California.

An atmospheric river is a narrow flowing column of moisture responsible for producing significant rain and/or snow. These are most common along the West Coast of the U.S. with developing Pacific storms. The ribbon of moisture can extend back thousands of miles.

West Coast Storm

Early in the week, an upper-level low moving out of the Gulf of Alaska will slide down the West Coast. As it moves towards California, the system will pull in rich Pacific moisture and focus it on the Golden State inducing that atmospheric river.

A snow lovers dream

A second component of the atmospheric rivers out west are the mountains. As the Pacific moisture is brought in by the upper low, it slammed up against the Sierra Nevada mountains in this case. The moisture is then forced up the mountains where it cools and condenses. This is known as orographic lift. This process enhances precipitation on the western facing slopes. If cold enough, significant snow will fall.

From Tuesday through Thursday a whopping 4-6 feet of snow is possible along part of the Sierra Nevada mountain range above 2,000 feet.

Estimated snow from Sunday night through Thursday night. In this model forecast, the color table is maxed out. The highest value within that table is 99 inches. There is an outside chance that some of the highest peaks within the Sierra Nevada mountain range receive more than 100″ of snow.

In isolated, extreme cases 7 feet of snow will be possible from Tuesday night through Thursday.

⚠️Heads up! After the upcoming Sun-Mon storm, a stronger winter storm could bring multiple FEET of snow Tue PM - Fri AM. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Major travel delays are expected with possible road closures. Travel is HIGHLY discouraged. Stay tuned! #cawx pic.twitter.com/k5uuuz35K1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 23, 2021

This is on top of 6-12″ of snow that will be possible Sunday into Tuesday from a weaker system. In the highest peaks, more than 100 inches of snow will be possible from Sunday night through Thursday night with most of that falling in between Tuesday night and Thursday night. More snow is again possible the following weekend.

A Catch 22

Much of the West and Desert Southwest have been dealing with an extreme to exceptional drought for quite sometime.

From the USDA. Extreme to Exceptional drought conditions continue for much of the West and Desert Southwest

Too much rain at once, however, is never a good thing. The rounds of heavy rain will no doubt help to ease some of the drought, but it could also produce significant flash flooding and mudslides.

Estimated rain and liquid equivalent of snow.

Mudslides and flash flooding will be most likely in areas that were just devastated by wildfires in 2020. In these areas, vegetation that would have otherwise helped “hold back” the land from sliding was burned in the fires.