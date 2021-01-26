Central Florida flirts with record highs, but another cooldown is coming

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing patchy fog across Central Florida on Tuesday morning, with temperatures warm and muggy and most areas in the 60s.

Once again, expect high temperatures in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a new front. The average high in Orlando on this date is 72.

The front comes in late Wednesday and early Thursday, bringing a 30% chance of rain overnight.

Highs behind the front will be much cooler.

After warming into the 80s Monday through Wednesday, expect highs in the 60s on Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, temperatures are back in the 70s, with dry conditions.

Check out the record highs for the next couple of days:

DAYTONA BEACH: 84 on Tuesday, set in 1976; 84 on Wednesday, set in 1962

LEESBURG: 85 on Tuesday, set in 1990; 85 on Wednesday, set in 1962

SANFORD: 85 on Tuesday, set in 2012; 85 on Wednesday, set in 1976

ORLANDO: 87 on Tuesday, set in 1929; 86 on Wednesday, set in 1962

MELBOURNE: 88 on Tuesday, set in 1965; 83 on Wednesday, set in 1976