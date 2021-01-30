Warmer weekend before another blast of cold Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The ups and down of this winter continue. Temperatures rebound back to where they should be for late January Saturday afternoon. Highs climb into the low 70s with the help of sunshine and a light southeasterly breeze. There will be a few passing clouds through the afternoon.

Temperatures warm up Sunday ahead of a strong cold front early Monday morning. Highs top out in the upper 70s with increasing clouds through the day.

Next cold front arrives Sunday

High temperatures for Monday will occur in the morning with afternoon temperatures staying in the low 60s. Tuesday will start off cold with lows in the 30s and 40s. Highs Tuesday will struggle to climb out of the 50s.

The coldest morning of the bunch looks to occur Wednesday before a big warming trend by the end of the week.

Dangerous beach weekend

Conditions in the ocean will be dangerous through the weekend.

Use caution if you are heading into the water. The rip current threat will be high and the surf will be rough enhancing that rip current threat. Waves will break around 5 feet.