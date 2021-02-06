Severe weather possible Saturday, Sunday morning across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Stay weather aware Saturday afternoon, but especially Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Most of Central Florida will remain dry through Saturday afternoon, but a few storms get going with the heating of the day south and east of Orlando. A few of these could become strong, but the higher chance for severe weather comes late Saturday evening.

Future radar and temperatures

Highs top out in the mid 70s with a mix of clouds and Sun Saturday with a few scattered showers and storms developing. There will be a sharp temperature divide between Central Florida and North Florida and therefore temperatures could be much cooler through Marion and Flagler counties.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT SATURDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT

The main focus for severe weather will be along and north of I-4 as a slow-moving warm front lifts into North Florida from the south.

Severe threat Saturday evening

Thunderstorms will be most numerous in this area and will have the best potential for damaging wind and even brief tornadoes. The best chance for severe weather will be from 5 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. Damaging wind and frequent lightning will be the main threats, but a tornado or two will also be possible.

Future radar

The severe threat pushes south as a weak cold front gets dragged back down through Central Florida early Sunday morning. A few of these storms could be strong through about 10 a.m. Sunday.

Future radar

Behind that front, sunshine breaks free for the afternoon. The air behind the cold front is not that cold and temperatures will rebound back into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon with the help of sunshine.

Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl looks great weather-wise locally and in Tampa before rain chances return again Monday.