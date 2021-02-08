Warmup, rain highlight this week’s forecast in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After the risk of severe weather over the weekend, things have calmed down Monday behind a front.

Expect a 20% chance for rain and a high in the mid-70s in Orlando. The average high on this date in Orlando is 73. The record high is 88, set in 1904.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s for most of the week.

Highs in the low 80s are on tap for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances staying at 20%.

Rain chances jump to 60% on Friday, with highs near 80.

As of now, the weekend is looking like highs in the mid-70s, with a 30% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.