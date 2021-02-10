More fog, record heat in Central Florida forecast

The last sunrise of 2020 from viewer Gatrmatt.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’re starting off Wednesday with patchy fog once again across Central Florida.

Expect temperatures to warm into the mid-80s in Orlando. The average high on this date is 73. The record high is 87, set in 1921.

Leesburg set a new record high Tuesday, reaching 85. The old record was 82, set in 2018. The high temperature in Sanford Tuesday was 86, tying the 1957 record high.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s the rest of the workweek.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s on Friday, with rain chances jumping to 50%.

Highs will be in the 70s over the weekend, with a 60% chance of rain each day.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 2.30 inches.