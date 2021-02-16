Roller coaster forecast: Front brings cooler temperatures to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front moving brought rain and storms to Central Florida overnight and will drag cooler temperatures into the region Tuesday.

A day after setting some record highs -- Melbourne topped out at 89 degrees Monday, besting the record of 88, set in 1939 -- highs will be in the low to mid-70s Tuesday.

[MASSIVE WINTER STORM HITS MOST OF US]

Orlando should reach a high around 72. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 74. The record high is 87, set in 1944.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Rain chances return at 50% Wednesday, with a high in the mid-70s.

Highs soar into the upper 80s on Thursday before dipping back to 70 on Friday, when there’s a 40% chance of rain.

[TRENDING: Winter storm shuts down Fla. schools | Fla. man arrested in Capitol riot: I was following Trump’s orders | Shoe removed from 341-pound croc]

Ad

Weekend highs will be in the low 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday.

Even with the recent storms, Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 1.12 inches.