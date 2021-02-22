It’s good to be in Florida! 80s return to forecast

No. 10: Beach at Panama City - Travelers visiting Florida's Gulf Coast can experience 27 miles of shoreline ideal for sunbathing, building sand castles, or taking a dip in the warm water.

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you have plans to take lunch outside Monday afternoon, you should be good to go.

Other than a stray shower through the first half of the day, Monday afternoon should be dry and warm, with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s in Orlando. There will still be a breeze, this time out of the south, but it won’t be as windy as the weekend.

Wind speed Monday

Rain chances increase as dinnertime approaches with another cold front closing in.

The highest rain chances come later in the evening and overnight.

Future radar

Most of the rain will push out by late Tuesday morning to make way for more sunshine as drier and relatively cooler air spill into Central Florida.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

Much of the remaining week ahead is dry and very warm.

Highs by Thursday and Friday return to the lower 80s.

We may be able to make a run for the mid-80s by the start of the upcoming weekend.