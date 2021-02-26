Flirting with the 90s: Near-record warmth possible this weekend

It will be feeling like summer this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer lovers, your time is getting closer. The first real taste of the season rolls in over the weekend. Friday, with the help of sunshine, highs surge back into the low-to-mid 80s.

By Saturday, temperatures climb into the upper 80s, nearing or exceeding records through Central Florida. Temperatures will near 90 degrees again Sunday afternoon. Normal highs for this time of the year are in the mid 70s.

Record warmth possible Saturday

The unseasonably warm air sticks around through Monday before slightly cooler air returns Tuesday behind a cold front. Rain chances will be low with that cold front Monday evening, but a few showers will be possible on the first evening of March.

Beach forecast:

While ocean temperatures will be on the cooler side, low-to-mid 60s, beach conditions will be fantastic Saturday. Air temperatures will hang out in the low 80s with waves of 1-3 feet. Load up on the sunscreen as the UV index will be high.

Temperatures Sunday will once again climb into the low 80s. Always pay close attention when entering the water.