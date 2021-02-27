Near-record warmth returns to Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – This will no doubt be the best beach weekend of 2021 so far weather wise, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. The rip current threat along the east coast beaches will be high through Saturday afternoon.

Records could fall later Saturday as high temperatures surge into the upper 80s. You’ll notice more clouds mixed in with the sunshine for the day.

Record warmth possible Saturday

Temperatures will near 90 degrees again Sunday afternoon. Normal highs for this time of the year are in the mid 70s.

The unseasonably warm air sticks around through Monday before slightly cooler air returns Tuesday behind a cold front. Rain chances will be low with that cold front Monday evening.

High rip current threat Saturday

There will be a high rip current threat Saturday

There will be a high rip current threat at the east coast beaches Saturday. Pay close attention and swim near a lifeguard. Here are some tips of what to look out for and how to escape a rip current.