Summer-like heat continues Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The best beach weekend of 2021 continues Sunday with highs surging back into the low 80s along the coast. Upper 80s will be found inland threatening more record highs.

If your plans take you to the beach, use caution as the rip current risk remains high Sunday and Monday.

It will again be breezy and humid across Central Florida Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers will return late in the evening, mainly after 7 p.m. Rain chances will be around through the pre-dawn hours of Monday.

Future radar for Sunday evening

Highs Monday will continue to hang out well above normal, in the upper 80s. Relatively cooler air returns later in the week and for the start of next weekend.

Beach forecast:

A high rip current risk remains at the beach Sunday.

