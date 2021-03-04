Where’d you go Summer?🏖️

Weather forecast remix 🎧 🌡️☔

Talk about a mixed bag of weather this week! We went from record heat on Monday, downpours on Wednesday to cool and comfortable Thursday. And this fluctuating weather will continue as we head into the weekend.

Hey pinpoint weather insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos, filling in for Troy Bridges who’s on vacation, talking about a wet start to your weekend.

Our next cold front is expected to arrive late Friday night and into Saturday. Rain chances will quickly jump to 70-80% through the day, with a slight chance of a few embedded storms. Main threat with these stronger storms will be gusty winds and even hail.

If you’re making outdoor plans, Sunday will be the best day. Once the front clears, beautiful weather awaits with highs near 70 degrees under sunny skies.

For more details on your weather forecast, click here for a breakdown.

Ad

🌌No social-distancing in space👥

At least from our perspective! Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges to breakdown ANOTHER conjunction. Surely you remember the Great Conjunction back in December between Jupiter and Saturn, right? Well, Jupiter is involved in another conjunction ... this time with Mercury! Click or tap here for how to see.

The largest and smallest planets in our solar system will appear very close in the Friday morning sky from our point of view, but in reality they hundreds of millions of miles apart. Sky viewing really starts to heat up in the coming months. For a look at some of the top events, I’m excited about click or tap here.

Ad

❄️Spring break snow in the Sunshine State?☀️

Say it ain’t snow Samara! Hey there Insiders, it’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here. Don’t worry there’s no snow in the forecast. After a taste of summer last weekend, this little cool down we have right now is nice, huh? This week’s blast from the past we are talking about snow. Yes, it has snowed, in March, in Florida.

I know, just sounds crazy when you may or may not be sitting in a tank top with a slight sunburn from last weekends’ trip to the beach or pool but it has happened! Click here to read about five times snow went on spring break in Florida.

🌊Forecasting change: Why being elderly and living near the coast isn’t necessarily a good thing 👴👵

This week Forecasting Change will focus on our senior population and the threat they are facing from rising sea levels. A new report from Climate Central in Princeton, New Jersey has shocking numbers when it comes to the increase in senior citizens on our coast. Click here to see why this is a big problem.

Ad

In the next few weeks, I will be back with more information about our seniors and the threats to their lives, health and finance.