It’s an indoor kind of day Saturday across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scattered showers will be around Saturday morning, but the morning won’t be a total loss. The widespread rain arrives closer to lunch and continues for much of Saturday afternoon.

Future radar

Scattered downpours will continue into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

Hour-by-hour

High temperatures will only top out in the mid-to-upper 60s Saturday morning and fall into the low-to-mid 60s for much of the afternoon. Lower 70s will still be possible through the early afternoon in southern Osceola and Brevard counties where the rain holds off the longest.

High temperatures will occur during the first half of the day. Most of Saturday afternoon will be in the 60s across all of Central Florida.

The weather will improve greatly Sunday, but it will still be cool and windy. Sunshine will increase for the afternoon with highs around 70 degrees. A gradual warmup returns next week.

Improvements to the allergy situation will be likely as this system moves in and out of Central Florida.

Allergy forecast

Pollen numbers start to surge back again early next week.