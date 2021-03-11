US experienced one of the coldest Februarys on record

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, a woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas. As temperatures plunged and snow and ice whipped the state, much of Texas' power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems. Tens of millions huddled in frigid homes that slowly grew colder or fled for safety. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Abnormally cold weather dominated most of the country during the month of February.

Seven states, including Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas, experienced one of their coldest Februarys on record.

February 2021 Temperature Breakdown

For about two weeks, many people dealt with temperatures 25 degrees below the average from the northern Rockies to the Central Plains.

This was enough to push the U.S. into the record books with the coldest February in more than 30 years, running 3.2 degrees below the average.

Compared to the entire country, Texans seemed to be hit the hardest. Several cities across central Texas, including Austin and Waco, broke records for the longest freezing streak between six and nine consecutive days. At one point, every county across Texas was under a winter storm warning, with wind chill values below zero as far south as Mexico.

Central Florida missed the memo

After a cold weather outbreak in the first week of February, a persistent warming trend took hold across Central Florida and kept its grip through the rest of the month.

National Feb 2021 Temperatures Compared To Normal

This setup led up to all Central Florida locations finishing the month over four degrees above normal, which was warm enough to rank in the top 18 for all reporting sites.

February temperature rankings:

Daytona Beach: 64.7 degrees (4.3 above normal)

Leesburg : 65.8 degrees (4.0 above normal)

Sanford: 67.1 degrees (4.6 above normal), which ties with 2012 for the 7th warmest February on record

Orlando: 64.1 degrees (4.1 above normal)

Melbourne: 68.1 degrees (5.4 above normal)

February 2021Temperature Rankings

