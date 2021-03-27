Find the beach or pool! More record heat possible this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Beach lovers, your weather has returned! If you like the cool weather, keep reading. Highs Saturday under a mix of clouds and sunshine jump back to around 90 inland, 80s along the coast. There will be a light breeze out of the south helping to pump in record heat for parts of Central Florida.

Record heat possible Saturday

Record heat will again be possible Sunday.

Slightly cooler air trickles back in Monday, but we will still be warm with highs in the low 80s. After warming back to near 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, a cold front arrives Thursday bringing more of a window-opening feel to Central Florida Friday and into Easter weekend. We haven’t completely turned the page into summer just yet.

Beach forecast:

There is a moderate risk for rip currents at the beach this weekend. The weather will be perfect with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

There will be a few passing clouds. Load up on the sunscreen!