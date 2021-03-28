More record heat possible Sunday! Is this the end of the cool weather?

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re wondering if we boarded the runaway freight train right into summer you’re not alone. So, is the end of the cold fronts and start of the never-ending summer heat until late next fall? The short answer is no.

Sunday most of Central Florida is headed back into record territory with highs surging into the lower 90s inland, 80s along the coast. Sunshine will once again dominate our skies helping to heat up the Sunshine State quickly. The breeze will pick up a bit Sunday afternoon out of the southwest pushing in the summer-like heat.

Wind speed Sunday

A cold front, however is inbound and will arrive early Monday morning. That will bring high temperatures back into the 70s north of Orlando and lower 80s south. A stray shower will be possible Monday as the front pushes in, but widespread rain is not anticipated to help out your lawn.

Highs Monday

A bigger cold front arrives Thursday taking most of Central Florida back into the 70s. Rain chances with this front will again be limited, but the temperature change will be bigger.

Highs Friday and Saturday will only top out in the 60s and 70s. Easter Sunday will warm back to where we should be for this time of the year, upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Easter Weekend forecast

Easter weekend at this point looks sunny and as mentioned, on the cooler side. Have no fear if you’re not ready for the 90s just yet! Don’t worry heat lovers, you’re time is coming soon for good.

Sunday beach forecast:

The best beach weekend of 2021 to date continues! Be on the lookout for a moderate risk for rip currents. Sunshine will be out in full force helping temperatures climb into the 80s. The breeze will pick up a notch Sunday afternoon.

Beach forecast Sunday

Water temperatures for the most part are in the lower 70s along the Central Florida beaches.