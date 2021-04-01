Winter’s revenge: Is this the season’s final cold front?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The theme of the past several months weather-wise has no doubt been the rollercoaster temperatures -- the ups and downs -- across Central Florida.

April will continue that theme, with a strong cold front blasting in Thursday, taking temperatures from near 90 degrees back into the 60s for highs on Friday.

It’s about this time of the year that cold fronts stop moving through Central Florida. Our little corner of the country starts to transition from the dry season of the past several months to the wet season -- the arrival of those routine afternoon sea breeze storms through late summer.

On average, the last cold front moves through our region over the final two months of March. Over the past several years, that has been the case.

The last cold front of the season typically passes over the final two weeks of March.

Thursday will mark the first April cold front in quite some time.

By Friday, most of Central Florida could record its coolest April afternoon in nearly 12 years. You have to go all the way back to April 7, 2009, to find an afternoon as cool (65 degrees) in Orlando.

Ad

High temperature forecast Friday in Orlando

If we fail to reach 65 Friday, it would be even longer since an April afternoon was this cool.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be the coolest we’ve felt since the first week of March. Most of Central Florida will wake up both Saturday and Sunday in the 40s, but even a few 30s will be possible northwest of I-4. Temperatures will only fall into the 50s closer to the coast.

Beyond Easter weekend, temperatures look to heat back up into the 80s. For the middle of April, another late-season cold front might be able to sneak into Central Florida. After that, however, summer looks to stick around for the long haul.