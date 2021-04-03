January in April? Gradual warmup into Easter after cold start to the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s feeling more like a winter morning across Central Florida on the third day of April. Highs will quickly climb back to around 70 degrees, but the stiff breeze may make it feel a little cooler. Gusts at times will be in the 20-30 mph ballpark. Average high temperatures this time of year are around 80 degrees.

Wind gusts Saturday

There will be a few extra clouds Saturday, especially closer to the coast, as the northwest winds bring in some moisture off of the Atlantic for the weekend.

Highs Easter Sunday jump into the mid-to-upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.. The breeze will start to back off a bit by Sunday afternoon. If you’re heading to a sunrise service, you’ll likely want the jacket as Easter starts off chilly, though not as cold as Saturday.

Easter Sunday

The warmup continues into next week.

Beach forecast:

It’s certainly not the best beach weather as it will be windy and cool with a few extra clouds, but it will also be dangerous to enter the ocean. Seas will be rough and the rip current threat will be very high through the weekend.

Beach hazards

A small craft advisory is also in effect for the Atlantic waters due to dangerous boating conditions from high seas and strong winds.