2021 Atlantic hurricane season: Researchers predicting another busy hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla – Fresh off of a record-breaking hurricane season in which 30 named storms formed, another active year is expected, according to Colorado State University hurricane researchers.

CSU Forecast for 2021 hurricane season.

On Thursday, the CSU Tropical Meteorology Project released its annual hurricane season outlook. They predict 17 named storms with eight of those storms becoming hurricanes and four of those storms becoming major (Cat 3+) hurricanes.

CSU is also forecasting a 45% chance for an East Coast landfall which includes the Florida Peninsula. The average for an East Coast strike is 31%.

To evaluate conditions for the coming season the research team bases its forecasts on a statistical model, which takes into consideration a number of factors including the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and data from 40 years of historical hurricane seasons.

The models factor in Atlantic sea surface temperatures, sea level pressures, vertical wind shear levels, El Niño and other factors.

“All of our analog seasons had above-average Atlantic hurricane activity, with 1996 and 2017 being extremely active seasons,” said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science and lead author of the report.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1.