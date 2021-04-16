Will it rain all weekend in Central Florida?

We are pinpointing a few scattered showers and storms into Friday night as a front stalls out across Central Florida.

A couple of these storms could be strong with winds up to 50 mph and heavy rain.

The coverage will be at 40% for Orlando and areas north of the city.

Most of the rain will taper off heading into Saturday

Expect temperatures in the mid-70s for Friday night plans.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s on Saturday. Expect a high of 87 degrees in Orlando.

The average high is 82 degrees.

Rain chances will be only at 20% on Saturday but will ramp up to 60% by Sunday and 70% Monday and Tuesday as a front will stall out across Central Florida.

We still have a deficit of three to four inches across much of Central Florida since the first of the year.