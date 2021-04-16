Will it rain all weekend in Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a few scattered showers and storms into Friday night as a front stalls out across Central Florida.
A couple of these storms could be strong with winds up to 50 mph and heavy rain.
The coverage will be at 40% for Orlando and areas north of the city.
Most of the rain will taper off heading into Saturday
Expect temperatures in the mid-70s for Friday night plans.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s on Saturday. Expect a high of 87 degrees in Orlando.
The average high is 82 degrees.
Rain chances will be only at 20% on Saturday but will ramp up to 60% by Sunday and 70% Monday and Tuesday as a front will stall out across Central Florida.
We still have a deficit of three to four inches across much of Central Florida since the first of the year.