Highs in 70s in late April? Yes, please

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect lots of sunshine and dry stable air Thursday, which is Earth Day, across Central Florida.

High pressure continues to build in, leading to more comfortable conditions with lower humidity levels.

Expect a high of 78 degrees in Orlando. The average high on this date is 84 degrees. The record high is 94, set in 1970.

Highs will be in the low 80s on Friday, but the upper 80s on Saturday.

Will see slight rain chances at 20-30% over the weekend.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 0.67 inches this year.

The forecast is looking good for the planned 5:49 a.m. Friday Crew-2 launch from the Cape.