Crank up the A/C! Hottest week of the year to date arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday was the “cooler” day in comparison to where we are headed. Highs Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine jump back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Be on the lookout for a few afternoon and evening storms to develop, but they won’t completely wash out your plans.

Scattered storms will again be around Monday, but it will turn even hotter! Highs climb into the low-to-mid 90s with feels like temperatures getting into the mid 90s.

The hottest days of the week arrive Tuesday and Wednesday with actual air temperatures climbing into the mid 90s. With the humidity factored in, it will feel closer to 100 degrees at times both days.

It will be hot again Thursday, but rain and storm chances go up with a very late-season cold front pushing through. Highs return to the mid 80s Friday and Saturday behind that front.

There will be a moderate risk for rip currents along the east coast beaches. Skies will be partly cloudy with the best chance for rain coming late in the afternoon and evening.