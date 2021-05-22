High fire danger, dangerous ocean conditions continue Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The wind will continue to be gusty Saturday which will help fuel an elevated wildfire risk. Any fires that start will spread easily. The breeze off of the ocean will help to create a few stray showers, mainly along the coast, but most of Central Florida will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun.

Wind gust forecast

Highs top out in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Most of the week ahead is dry and hot. Highs Sunday top out around 90 before the hottest air of the season, and potentially a couple of years arrives, Monday. By the middle of the week, highs approach 100 degrees without the humidity factored in.

Beach forecast:

Hazardous beach conditions

The gusty winds will also continue to create dangerous ocean conditions. Large breaking waves and a very high rip current will continue through at least Saturday. A few stray showers will be possible with the persistent breeze off of the Atlantic.