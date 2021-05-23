Hottest weather in years possible this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – The refreshing days are about to be over. The breeze will continue to back off Sunday as high pressure moves in, but that area of high pressure will bake the Sunshine State for most of the week ahead.

Sunday will be the transition day from the relatively comfortable days, to the sweltering heat. Highs Sunday with sunshine top out around 90 degrees.

Rain will also be hard to come by over the next seven days keeping the fire threat elevated.

By Wednesday, actual air temperatures surge into the upper 90s. Thursday and Friday highs could touch 100 degrees without the humidity factored in. It hasn’t hit 100 degrees at the Orlando International Airport since 2015.

Last time 100 degrees

It will be more of a “dry heat” through the middle of the week with more soupy air joining in by Thursday and Friday.

Beach forecast:

Beach hazards

Rough surf and a high rip current threat remain at the beach through at least Monday night.