Welcome to the hottest day in Central Florida so far this year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures are heating up across Central Florida.

Friday will be the hottest day that we’ve seen so far this year.

[TRENDING: City puts residents on secret ‘difficult list’ | Who’s getting pulled over in Fla.?]

Expect high temperatures to reach the mid and upper 90s. In Orlando there will be a high of 96 on Friday, with the “feels like” temperature approaching 100.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 90. The record high is 99, set in 2000.

By the weekend, rain chances increase and temperatures decrease.

Expect a 20% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, but a 40% coverage on Sunday and Monday.

We will be back to a summertime pattern where we have the sea breezes fire up each afternoon, with rain chances staying at 40% Sunday through Tuesday.

Ad

High temperatures will be in the low 90s for the weekend and upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.