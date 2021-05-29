Hot for the holiday weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no secret we could use a drink! Our crunchy lawns tell that story. Gradually over the next few days rain chances start to go up and it will look more like summertime in Central Florida.

Highs Saturday top out around 90 with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few storms will be possible late in the afternoon, mainly east of Orlando. Rain and storm chances increases Sunday. The bulk will be east of Orlando, but a few more will develop west of the metro when compared to Saturday.

Future radar Sunday

The highest rain chances we have seen in a while return by the middle of next week.

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

There will be a moderate risk for rip currents at the beach Saturday. A couple of storms will be possible late in the afternoon and evening.

Tropical update:

No new development is expected over the next five days.

As we approach approaches season June 1, you will find a quick overview of the tropics here on weekends. After a little action last week, the tropics have quieted down considerably and no new development is expected.

