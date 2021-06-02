Welcome to wet season in Florida. Here’s your forecast for the next several months

ORLANDO, Fla. – The wet season is upon us.

For the next several months, Central Florida will have the potential to see afternoon storms -- every single day.

Expect the sea breezes to fire up, with a 40% coverage of rain on Wednesday, with a high in the upper 80s. Rain coverage reaches 60% Thursday through Saturday.

Rain chances stand at 50% for Sunday through Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures near 90 degrees.

The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 90. The record high on this date is 98, set in 1924.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 2.97 inches this year.

Currently, there is nothing to pinpoint in the tropics.