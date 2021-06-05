In need of more rain: More storms fire up Saturday before drier stretch returns

ORLANDO, Fla. – The wet season has begun, but the sea breeze storms have mainly been hung up around I-75 until Friday. More storms arrive Saturday, especially late in the afternoon and evening. Like Friday, a few on/off downpours will be around through the first part of the day. The heavier rain and storms will arrive late in the afternoon and early evening.

The late-day storms will try and focus themselves along and west of I-4.

Sunday is mainly dry with just a couple of storms bubbling up. Highs will be near 90.

Other than a few storms over the next week, drier weather looks to return to Central Florida.

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

Be on the lookout for a few scattered storms early on. The afternoon and evening will manly dry with storms focusing on inland areas. Some of those storms may sneak into the Volusia and Flagler beaches, but the Brevard beaches should be dry.

Sunday appears to be mainly dry at all of the beaches.

There is a moderate risk for rip currents.

Tropics Update:

No new development is expected over the next five days.

