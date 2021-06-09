Where’s the rain? Heat surges in Central Florida

Kayakers paddle along the Banana River in south Cocoa Beach at sunset.

ORLANDO, Fla. – There have been a few storms around over the past several days -- emphasis on a few -- but most Central Floridians have gone without a drop of rain since the weekend.

In the absence of rain, the heat has continued to make a comeback. It will be even hotter Wednesday, with highs jumping into the mid-90s in the Orlando area.

High temperatures

Rain chances hold at 20% through the end of the workweek. Chances increase slightly Sunday, with even better chances arriving again next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Things are relatively quiet.

There is one area of interest in the western Caribbean that has a low chance to become a tropical system over the next five days.

Impacts should held to Central America as there are no immediate threats to the United States at this time.

Tropical development

Sunshine, heat dominate Central Florida forecast

