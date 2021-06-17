Earth seeing its 6th hottest May on record this year

Orlando, FLA. – Another month in 2021, means another month with above normal temperatures. May 2021, officially tying with 2018 as the world’s sixth warmest May on record, continuing this year’s warming trend.

May 2021: Globally

The average global temperature for May 2021, warmed 1.46 degrees above the average, tying with 2018 as the sixth-warmest May.

This continuing the trend globally. May 2021 marked the 45th consecutive May and the 437th consecutive month with above-average temperatures. Meaning the globe has not seen below-average temperatures for more than 36 years.

Credit: NOAA NCEI

May 2021: Locally

Across Central Florida, many locations ran about a degree and a half above average. Although this continues the warming trend of 2021, it wasn’t a record-setting month. Melbourne was the only reporting station with ranking in the top 10 hottest May on record, sitting at 9th place.

Spring 2021: March-May

According to NOAA’s latest global climate report, not only was it a warm May, but it was also a warm spring across the globe. Between March and May, the world ran 1.48 degrees above the average ranking it as the eighth warmest on record, and the 6th warmest spring for the Northern Hemisphere.

Year to Date Ranking: Globally:

With this trend of abnormally warm weather, it comes as no surprise that 2021 is on track to rank as one of the top ten hottest years on record. By the end of May 2021 sits as the 8th warmest year on record with a global temperature of 1.39 degrees above the average of 55.5 degrees.