Forecasting Change: Showing your stripes for summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer will arrive Sunday night at 11:32 p.m.

Monday will be the first full day of summer in North America.

In conjunction with this kickoff to summer is the fourth annual #ShowYourStipes Day. Maybe you have seen this graphic display before and wondered what it was. This is an easy way to display the warming of the Earth since 1850. The display is a creation of Climate Scientist Ed Hawkins. Since 2018 this way of showing the warming has been gaining popularity. Here is the one you have probably seen the most. It shows the warming of the entire planet.

Naturally, the look for Florida is not as cold in the 1800s, and most of our data only extends back to about 1895. But it still shows the warming in the last 100 years, as well as the sizzling of the last few decades.

Florida stripes

The records for Orlando go back to 1894. Below is the look at the City Beautiful and the warming we have experienced. The last few decades have been very hot.

Orlando stripes

So remember when you see the strips it’s a display of our changing climate.