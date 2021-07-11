Higher storm chances arrive Sunday

Storms develop along I-95 and march toward I-75 through the day.

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re headed to the east coast beaches today you are in luck! A dominant east coast sea breeze will fire up just inland later Sunday keeping the beaches dry but increasing rain and storm chances for areas inland.

Beach forecast

Scattered storms will start to develop after lunch along that sea breeze and start to increase in coverage as they move closer to the I-4 corridor. The best chance for rain and storms Sunday will be west of Orlando, and especially along the I-75 corridor where the east coast sea breeze and west coast sea breeze collide.

Highs top out in the upper 80s. The same setup will be around Monday.

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

There is a moderate risk for rip currents at the east coast beaches. A stray storm is possible early at the northern beaches, but that chance quickly moves inland.

Tropical update:

Tropical development

An area off of the coast of Newfoundland has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. There is a 0% chance for development. The tropics are expected to remain quiet for at least the next five days and likely longer.