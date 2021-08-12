Heat index to soar past 100 in Central Florida as rain chances take a dip

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a little bit of drier air working into the atmosphere Thursday across Central Florida.

This weekend, however, Fred is projected to be a tropical storm over or near Florida, bringing rain to the region.

Thursday, though, heat will be the big story.

Expect a high temperature in the mid-90s across Central Florida, with a heat index well over 100 degrees. The average high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1929.

Rain chances will be 30% through the afternoon, but will increase by the weekend to 80% on Saturday and Sunday.

Fewer storms in Central Florida

Expect high temperatures in the low 90s on Friday, with rain chances at 60%.

Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, with much higher rain chances.

Orlando’s rain deficit stands at 3.71 inches in 2021.

