Yes, Fred is bringing tropical moisture to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fred continues to move inland after making landfall Monday night in the Florida Panhandle.

Because the weather system is close enough to Central Florida, we are getting tropical moisture and fairly high rain chances.

We’re also watching Tropical Storm Grace, which will eventually move to the western Gulf of Mexico and not impact Florida.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Henri will circle Bermuda and also not impact the United States.

Rain chances will be a little lower for the end of the week as some dryer air works into the atmosphere.

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 99, set in 1929.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.54 inches in 2021.

Yes, Fred is bringing rain to Central Florida

