Tropics Update: Grace, Henri and an another disturbance to watch

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Grace made landfall as a major category 3 hurricane early Saturday morning in Mexico. It was the Atlantic’s first major hurricane of the season. Grace came ashore near with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph after rapidly intensifying in the Bay of Campeche Friday night. As of 5 a.m. Grace pack winds of 110 mph as it moves west at 14 mph. The storm will gradually weaken as it moves inland.

Henri remains a tropical storm, but is expected to become a hurricane Saturday. Wind shear has prevented the storm from significantly strengthening to this point, but the wind shear is expected to relax. Henri could strike New England this weekend as a hurricane, the first to do so in 30 years. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for parts of Long Island and the Northeast Coast. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the New York City metro. As of 5 a.m. Henri is located 555 miles south of Montauk Point, New York. Maximum sustained winds remain at 70 mph as it moves north-northeast at 12 mph.

Henri will keep the rip current risk high along all East Coast beaches, including in Central Florida.

A third disturbance near Africa has a low chance for development over the next five days. Dry, dusty air associated with a Saharan Dust plume will limit development. IF it does develop, it should remain out at sea, away from the U.S.

The next named storm will be Ida. Hurricane season runs through Nov 30.