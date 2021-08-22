Tropics update: Henri approaches the Northeast U.S., low chance for development elsewhere

ORLANDO, Fla. – Henri continues to get closer to the Northeast with a landfall likely Sunday night. As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Hurricane Henri has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm is located 80 miles south-southeast of Montauk Point, New York and is moving north at 18 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to make landfall anywhere from eastern Long Island to extreme western Massachusetts.

Grace has dissipated over Mexico, but it’s remnants could re-develop in the Pacific Ocean. Since it’s low level center was completely destroyed, it will get a new name from the Pacific basin list. If Grace would have held any of its circulation, it would have continued to hold its original name.

Another disturbance is producing shower activity over the eastern tropical Atlantic near and to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Little, if any, development of this broad system is anticipated over the next couple of days. However, some gradual development is possible by the middle of the week as the system moves northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. There is 0% chance for development over the next two days and a 10% chance for development over the next five days.

A large plume of Saharan Dust will help to tame the tropics in the short term. Some of that dust will arrive in Florida as early as Sunday night.

After a very brief break, the tropics are expected to become active active again as we approach the peak of the season Sep 10.